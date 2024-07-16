Chinese national wanted for money laundering, other serious crimes

Kaieteur News – The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for a 45-year-old Chinese national who is wanted for questioning in relation to money laundering and other serious related offences in Guyana.

The wanted man has been identified as Zhenjian Fang. The wanted bulletin stated that his last known address was at Lot 47 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The police are urging the public if seen or anyone has information on the whereabouts of Fang to contact SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the bulletin comes one week after police said that it had dismantled a transnational criminal group operating in Guyana after busting three Chinese nationals with millions of dollars in cash and an illegal gun. The trio (two men and a woman) was arrested around 12:40h on Tuesday July 9 at a city hotel following an inter-agency intelligence operation. The suspects are allegedly involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities. During the operation, police were able to confiscate GY$39M in cash and one unlicensed 9MM pistol loaded with 15 matching rounds.