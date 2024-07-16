Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chinese national wanted for money laundering, other serious crimes  

Jul 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for a 45-year-old Chinese national who is wanted for questioning in relation to money laundering and other serious related offences in Guyana.

Wanted: Zhenjian Fang

Wanted: Zhenjian Fang

The wanted man has been identified as Zhenjian Fang. The wanted bulletin stated that his last known address was at Lot 47 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The police are urging the public if seen or anyone has information on the whereabouts of Fang to contact SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the bulletin comes one week after police said that it had dismantled a transnational criminal group operating in Guyana after busting three Chinese nationals with millions of dollars in cash and an illegal gun. The trio (two men and a woman) was arrested around 12:40h on Tuesday July 9 at a city hotel following an inter-agency intelligence operation. The suspects are allegedly involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities. During the operation, police were able to confiscate GY$39M in cash and one unlicensed 9MM pistol loaded with 15 matching rounds.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Malteenoes Cricket Academy Camp opens with massive turnout 

2024 Malteenoes Cricket Academy Camp opens with massive turnout 

Jul 16, 2024

– Minister Ramson, former players engage with potential cricketers/attendees  Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the longest existing cricket camp in Guyana, the Malteenoes Sports Club’s (MSC)...
Read More
Saints Hockey Club cart off with a lion’s share at the recently Summer Break Indoor C/ship

Saints Hockey Club cart off with a lion’s share...

Jul 16, 2024

Republic Bank CPL squads confirmed for 2024

Republic Bank CPL squads confirmed for 2024

Jul 16, 2024

Lusignan Golf Club Membership elects first Female President

Lusignan Golf Club Membership elects first Female...

Jul 16, 2024

Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and Camp

Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and...

Jul 16, 2024

Exhilarating action promised in Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

Exhilarating action promised in Kares One Guyana...

Jul 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]