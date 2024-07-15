Warning! Rampant Corruption in Guyana’s Police Force Threatens National Security and Economic Stability

Dear Editor

I write to express my deep concern regarding the pervasive corruption within the Guyana Police Force, an issue that has plagued our nation for far too long. This alarming situation threatens not only the security and well-being of our citizens but also the reputation and economic stability of our country.

The Guyana Police Force has been embroiled in numerous allegations of corruption, including involvement in extrajudicial killings, collaboration with criminal gangs, selling driver’s licences and firearms, executing political instructions, facilitating the transshipment of illegal narcotics, and covering up murders, particularly those involving wealthy Guyanese, politicians, and the politically connected. Financial crimes within the Force further compound these egregious acts. Such actions fundamentally undermine the integrity and trustworthiness of the Police Force.

The government has a paramount duty to ensure a competent, credible, and trustworthy Police Force. According to the law, professional standards, and institutional obligations, the police must serve as protectors of the public, not as instruments of corruption and oppression.

A lawful society fosters the security of persons, communities, and families, creating an environment where citizens can thrive and where investors feel confident and secure.

Historical precedents, such as the involvement of former officers in the drug trade, and the confessions of Shawn Hinds seeking protection from the People’s Progressive Party government, highlight the deep-rooted issues within the force.

When the police are corrupt and the government is complicit, the very fabric of society begins to unravel. Justice becomes a commodity, available only to the highest bidder, and ordinary citizens are left vulnerable to crime and exploitation.

The consequences of a corrupt Police Force are dire. Trust in law enforcement erodes, leading to increased crime and a breakdown of social order. Communities live in fear, and the rule of law becomes an illusion. Foreign investors, seeing the instability and lack of reliable law enforcement, will inevitably turn away, seeking safer havens for their capital. This will stifle economic growth, leading to higher unemployment and poverty, which in turn fuels further criminal activity—a vicious cycle that can devastate a nation.

I urge all Guyanese to recognise the severity of this issue and to demand accountability from our government. It is imperative that we push for comprehensive reforms within the Guyana Police Force, ensuring that officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Transparency, stringent oversight, and an unwavering commitment to justice are essential to restore public trust and build a safer, more prosperous Guyana.

To foreign investors, I say this: while Guyana holds immense potential, the current state of our Police Force poses significant risks. Your investments can drive positive change, but it is crucial to advocate for a stable and lawful environment, where your ventures can flourish.

Let us not turn a blind eye to the corruption that threatens to destroy our nation. Together, we can demand the reforms necessary to create a just and secure Guyana for all.

Sincerely,

Chris A. Singh