No retraction, apology or compensation to Oil Minister for US detention claims – Woolford’s attorneys

Kaieteur News – Lawyers representing veteran Guyanese Journalist, Enrico Woolford have said that there will be no apology, retraction and compensation given to Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat over the recent claims that he was detained by Federal Agents in the United States.

Minister Bharrat last Friday denied allegations that he was questioned by the US Federal Agents, on arrival at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. Woolford had made a post on his social media account making claims that the Minister had been detained.

News of his alleged detention quickly spread and when contact, the Minister directed this publication to a Demerara Waves article which quoted him as denying the allegations and stating that “it was courtesies being extended to expedite clearing. I was not detained or interrogated”.

Bharrat told Demerara Waves that he traveled to New York for an emergency because his father was hospitalized. In the article, he described the Facebook post made by Woolford as “mischievous”.

The Minister did not directly respond to any of the questions posed by this newspaper.

However through his attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, he wrote to Woolford demanding he “issue a clear, unqualified and unconditional apology and retraction in a form manner and terms to be agreed on or before the 14th July 2024 at 2p.m.”

In a letter dated July 13, 2024, attorneys, Eusi Anderson, Nigel Hughes and Roysdale Forde SC representing Woolford responded to the Minister’s lawyer demands stating categorically that “There will be no retraction, apology or compensatory damages or payments of legal fees as requested…”

The lawyers noted that there was no falsehood, malice or defamation in any of the publication’s contents. The letter described Woolford as a national icon and treasure and a decorated, Syracuse University trained world-class journalist.

“In this context, much of the contents of both your missive and allegations against our Client are perilously proximal to harassment of his person and defamation of his untarnished name. Both you and your Client would embrace wisdom were you to immediately cease and desist from such practices,” the letter pointed out.

“Consequently, the claim of injury to your Client’s reputation will find it hard to hinge itself to reality. Enrico Woolford stands, firm and strong, by the words published and will stand in similar resolve in defence of civil and criminal proceedings,” the letter stated.

Further the lawyers pointed out that, “Our client considers the threat of criminal proceedings for the exercise of his constitutional right of free speech to be replete with humour and empty of substance. He has expressed a distinct aversion to barrels sans contents for obvious reasons.”

Further, the attorneys said that Woolford will answer to whatever proceedings are brought against him in any Court in any country.

“This disclosure is both a professional courtesy and a warning for those who inhabit subjective realities and consider truth to be malleable, context-specific or dexterous. We urge you to heed same,” the letter outlined.

The lawyers’ letter called on the Minister to focus his energies to the national collective and his ministerial portfolio. “Undoubtedly, it is a significant and challenging task. We offer sorrows and prayers for all other matters. Our Client and his attorneys wish your client’s father, the swiftest return to fine health,” it pointed out.