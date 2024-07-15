New fare arriving, old story of Guyanese drifting

Hard truths….

Kaieteur News – On behalf of American Guyanese, the mat of local hospitality is rolled out. Though it is getting worn from much usage, there is time and place to say hello to PF Chang’s. It is a different kind of boutique, a food one. Who’s next -the well-named Commander’s Palace? At least US Ambassador, Excellency Nicole D. Theriot, the invisible one, may grace the natives with a rare sighting. After all, given her Louisiana background, it is her kind of vittles, with gumbo and po boy, sho enough, to feature prominently.

Sometimes, I just can’t help being the whippersnapper that I am. It is infinitely better than being one of the lairs and pretenders in the PPP aristocracy that now promote themselves as Guyanese royalty. What do I think of all these mesmerizing arrivals, stomach-exciting developments? What do I wish to share may be better to keep up the appearance of a hearty and hail-fellow citizen.

Colleagues in Boston returning from business trips would overflow with the delights of PF Chang’s. Of course, I conjured images of aromatic Fukienese and Cantonese cooking. In Houston, Texas, the thought was that I just had to savor the fare of this much talked about, much recommended, PF Chang’s house of culinary exotica. To be polite, it was the first and last time that I visited one of these fine restaurants that had a lot going for them. Suffice it to say that I think Americans are better suited to burgers, barbeques, and beefsteak. Let this much be also said, my idea of fancy oriental potluck is the sophistication of the neighbourhood greasy spoon, where there is a bucket of rice, a slab of meat, and some veggies out of a can, if it is a good day. It was more my reality of pocket economics, but gastronomic receptions from youth up, and as conditioned along certain cultural lines.

In other words, if one grows up with curry and roti, cook-up rice, cassava bread, and pepperpot, then those are found more appealing than pizza and KFC. It is the same situation with the Chinese food that I know. But the mention of economics in the context of PF Chang’s arrival is where I am going.

First, there are those who will go and sample for the experience of it. Then there are those Guyanese who may think about it, long for it, but then receive a rude awakening should they get adventurous and cross any portals. Translation from Mandarin to Creole English should help: the prices in a regular dive in a dusty village or a crowded city street would leave a thousand short. I am sure that the likes of PF Chang’s do not entertain half servings, from which change from $1000 bill (Guyana) might still be possible. I think that, taste and texture aside, many Guyanese would not be too impressed with the price chart. Tipping is not considered. The fast money crowd, and that other kind of money (government), would empower the enterprising from those ranks to check out the mysteries of the carnivores and herbivores on the menu. The bulk of Guyanese, however, may find the economic environment more constraining. Since the running of a profitable business is driven by traffic, the stage is now set for a particular kind of traffic.

Parking and air-conditioned facilities do have their price tags, invisible though they are. Permit me at this point to introduce the special breed of customers to patronize the local PF Chang’s (gosh, would there be more than one?). The diners would be those riggers, drillers, manipulators, and those who are managers of them. They come from far places and operate in the realm of Poseidon, often disturbing the domain of Hades with their digging. Naturally, the foreigners would be accompanied, from time to time, with their Guyanese partners in crime. Americans call it the art of the deal and getting the point across in a conducive setting.

Though ordinary Guyanese may find the atmosphere intimidating, they need not enter. There would be enough paying customers, on expense accounts, to make these foreign food arrivals going concerns, and at high altitudes, too. The irony is that the regular George and Goumattie Guyanese will be footing the bill at these out of reach eating castles should not be lost. If anybody is thinking about what is happening here, why this is so, and divide, I caution patience, for that is in mind for later.

As much as a warm hand is extended to the PF Chang’s of America, my concern is small Guyanese people in the richest polity in the world. The disparity in the local environment is troubling, isn’t it? All these well-heeled from the chic crowd having a great time in one tony establishment after another, and there are these massive multitudes of Guyanese compelled to go about their business in slightly more elevated circumstances than their forebears on the sugar estates and rice fields. It is a difficult proposition to swallow, is it not, really? I do have that experience, but there must be something wrong with me. Because something-many of such-is not striking me right. The richest people, (per something) in any known galaxy and partaking of Chinese food and other sweet delectables of life are either a stretch, or a mirage, or a nightmare for most Guyanese.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)