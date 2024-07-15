Latest update July 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Let the democratic process proceed without violence

Jul 15, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The CRG extends its sincere thanks to the Secretary Service for protecting President Donald Trump. It is very unfortunate that the political situation in the U.S. is deteriorating. May good sense prevail and may President Trump recover quickly. There is no need to circumvent the democratic process. Allow the people to choose via their vote. Both candidates deserve an opportunity to safely contest the elections. They have served diligently and they are patriots. Our support is with them and we hope that their safety is no longer compromised.

A difference of opinion should not escalate into violence. A difference of perspective and political opinion should never result in the desire to kill. Those who choose violence over discussion and terror over peaceful discourse are the enemies of the democratic process. The U.S. continues to set the standard for democracy and we all have a responsibility to help ensure that we support the continued pursuit of democratic values in our actions and in how we discuss differing views. It is ok to disagree, but it is not ok to resort to violence when such a disagreement occurs.

With concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee

