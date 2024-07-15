How much will it take to stream every NFL game in 2024?

The 2024 NFL schedule was released in May, and NFL fans have spent time circling dates on their calendars ever since. NFL bettors also paid close attention to the NFL schedule release and have started searching for promotions and bonuses to take advantage of during Week 1. Those interested in finding more about the promos and bonuses can check the review of the BetRivers sportsbook for additional information.

If you plan to bet on any big games during the 2024 NFL season, consider where you’ll watch them. The NFL streams games through a variety of streaming services. See how much NFL streaming options will cost in 2024 below.

YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket has been around for 30 years. It now exists on YouTube TV, and you can get access to it either with or without a YouTube TV subscription.

NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV will cost you just $449 for the 2024 NFL season, but we recommend including a YouTube TV subscription since it’ll let you watch NFL coverage on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. An NFL Sunday Ticket subscription with YouTube TV will cost $786.94 for the 2024 NFL season.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has become another must-have NFL stream option for football fans. It’s the home of NFL Thursday Night Football games, and it also now hosts a Black Friday game. It’ll even provide an NFL live stream for a playoff game for the first time in 2024.

There’s a chance you might already have Amazon Prime Video included in an Amazon Prime membership. Otherwise, you’ll need to pay $44.95 for Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 NFL season.

Peacock

Peacock was the only place to watch a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in 2023, and it’ll be the only place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers open up their 2024 season with a Friday game in Brazil. It’ll host about 25 NFL games overall this season.

However, you can get away with only paying for Peacock for September to watch the Eagles and Packers play since all its other NFL streams will be aired elsewhere. It’ll cost $7.99 to sign up for Peacock for September.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will only have one exclusive NFL game during the 2024 season when the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals play during Week 7. ESPN+ will cost $10.99 for October.

Netflix

Netflix will become the latest streaming service to offer NFL streams during the 2024 NFL season. It’ll host Christmas Day games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. It’ll cost $6.99 for a Netflix account for December.

In total, it’ll cost approximately $857.86 for each of these NFL streaming services in 2024 or $519.92 if you sign up for just the NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV. It’s a small price to pay to guarantee you can tune in to every NFL game.