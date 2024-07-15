Guyana leads by 33 runs after Day one

2024 CWI Men’s 2-Day U19 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – It was a very ordinary performance with bat from the Guyana team on the opening day of their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 2-Day Championship match against the Leeward Islands at the Sion Hill Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Batting first, Guyana was only able to get 142 runs on the board before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs. In reply, pressed to 109-4 from 39 overs at stumps, a further 33 runs behind with six wickets remaining.

In Guyana’s innings, Rampertab Ramnauth (22) and Romeo Deonarine (7) gave stern resistance at the top of the order but their scoring rate was quite slow. The captain, Mavendra Dindyal (17), Shahid Viera (11) and Jonathan van Lange (25) got starts but were unable to heavily affect the scoring too.

Thaddeus Lovell made a quick fire 34 batting at number 7 while Isai Thorne turned in 12 valuable runs to the total. No other batsman made it to double figures as Kirsten Murray led for Leewards with 4 – 25. Tarrique Edward and Kirt Murray both picked up two wickets each while Kirtnet Franklyn and Lee John claimed one each.

Leewards began their chase in the final session of the day, which saw Thorne dismiss both openers Stephen Pascal (6) and Theo Edward (10) to leave the opposition at 23-2 in the 7th over.

However, a recovery by Devonie Joseph (30) and Steven Abraham Jr. (27) took them to 84 before the latter was dismissed. Joseph’s innings ended three deliveries later to put some hope back in the Guyanese camp.

Edward retired hurt on 1 but Kirt Murray (9) and John (8) are overnight in the middle. Thorne leads the bowling for Guyana with 2-14 while Krsna Singh and Golcharran Chulai each have one.

The match resumes today.