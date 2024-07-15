Donald Trump shooting; an act of cowardice

Latest update July 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
The recent attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump is an act of cowardice and cannot be condoned. Trump was delivering a campaign speech in Pennsylvania when he was shot in the right ear. Another person was killed, in addition to the attacker who was shot dead by police.
Police are currently investigating the shooting and the likely motive of the attacker. Regardless of the motive, such actions have no place in the United States or for that matter in any other country in the civilized world. America is known as one the champions of the free world and actions such as these do not reflect well on the country’s democratic credentials.
The attempted assassination of Trump brings back memories of the assassination of President John F Kennedy in November 1963.
Regards
Hydar Ally
