A Lesson for Guyanese Politics

Peeping tom…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana, civility seems to be missing from our political discourse. Relations between the country’s main political parties are often toxic, with regular doses of political vitriol and personal attacks. This toxic brand of politics is most clearly reflected during the Thursday press conferences hosted by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), where hardly a civil word is exchanged about local Opposition politicians.

In stark contrast, consider the generous statement made by Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and now the country’s Leader of the Opposition. Making his maiden presentation as Leader of the Opposition, Sunak said:

“I start by congratulating the Prime Minister on his election victory; as he takes on his formidable task, he and his family deserve the good wishes of all of us in this House. In our politics, we can argue vigorously, as the Prime Minister and I did over the past six weeks, but still respect each other, and whatever disputes we may have in this Parliament, I know that everyone in this House will not lose sight of the fact that we are all motivated by our desire to serve our constituents and our country, and to advance the principles that we honourably believe in.”

This statement encapsulates a level of civility and respect that is sorely needed in Guyanese politics. Let us dissect the elements of what Sunak said and understand how these principles can be applied to improve our own political climate.

Sunak begins by congratulating the Prime Minister on his election victory, showing graciousness in defeat. This is a critical aspect of civility in politics. It demonstrates recognition that in a democratic process, victories and defeats are part of the political process, and it is essential to respect the outcome, regardless of personal feelings. By extending good wishes to the Prime Minister and his family, Sunak humanizes his political opponent, reminding us, that behind every political figure is a person deserving of respect and decency.

Sunak acknowledges that while political debates can be vigorous, they do not have to be disrespectful. He states, “In our politics, we can argue vigorously, as the Prime Minister and I did over the past six weeks, but still respect each other.” This is a crucial distinction. Vigorous debate is necessary in any healthy democracy; it is through such debates that ideas are tested and refined. However, these debates should never descend into personal attacks or vitriol. Respecting one’s opponent ensures that the focus remains on the issues at hand rather than on personal grievances.

Sunak’s statement, “whatever disputes we may have in this Parliament, I know that everyone in this House will not lose sight of the fact that we are all motivated by our desire to serve our constituents and our country,” highlights a unified purpose. Despite differing views and heated debates, the underlying motivation of all politicians should be to serve their constituents and the country. This recognition is vital. When politicians remember that they share a common goal of serving the public, it can foster a more collaborative and less adversarial political environment.

Finally, Sunak speaks to the importance of advancing the principles that politicians “honourably believe in.” This statement is a reminder that political beliefs and principles, though varied, are often deeply held and honourable. Acknowledging this can lead to a more respectful discourse, as it encourages politicians to understand and appreciate the sincerity of their opponents’ convictions, even when they disagree.

The contrast between the civility displayed in the British Parliament and the current state of political discourse in Guyana is stark. To move towards a more respectful and constructive political environment, Guyanese politicians can learn from Sunak’s approach.

A major problem we have and which contributes in no small measure to the lack of political civility is respect for the outcomes of democratic processes. The PNCR in particular has a sordid record of rigging elections and, of recent, of attempting to benefit from rigged elections. Guyana, now a nation of minorities, must get accustomed to regular changes in government and not seek to pervert the democratic will of the people since this often has resulted in a vicious political environment.

With certain small-minded politicians around, it will pose a challenge for respect to be maintained. It is sign of respectful statecraft and dignified political conduct if our local politicians can practice civil exchanges with their political rivals and to see them as rivals with whom they have differences rather than enemies whom they dislike and hate.

Political discourse must be based on respect. It must remain productive and centered on policy rather than personality.

Guyanese politicians would do well to heed the lessons of Rishi Sunak’s inaugural speech as Leader of the Opposition. Starting with the weekly press conferences, they should move away from toxic discourse towards a more civil and respectful political culture talk about policies not personalities. This shift would improve not only the tone of political interactions but also lead to better governance and more effective service to the people of Guyana.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)