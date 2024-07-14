Taxi driver sentenced to 3 years and 8 months for possession of $35M worth of ganja

…fined $104M

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old year taxi driver was sentenced on Friday to three years, eight months in jail for possession of 257lbs of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and was fined $104, 977, 620.

Naasik Alli, who appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, pleaded guilty.

Alli was nabbed by police ranks with the marijuana in his vehicle after they intercepted it along the Number 45 Public Road in Berbice. The narcotic is said to have a street value of $35M.