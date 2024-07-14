Probe into shooting of Venezuelan woman stalled because of her return to Venezuela – Investigators

Kaieteur News – Investigators on Saturday said that the Venezuelan woman allegedly kidnapped, robbed, shot and left for dead by a taxi driver based at a popular city hotel, left the country after she was discharged from the hospital thereby stalling investigations.

Diana Danello’s absence, according to information received, stalled the investigation. Police have since made contact with her.

“She recently told detectives that she would make serious efforts to return to Guyana to follow up with her case”, investigators said.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, Danello has confirmed that police have contacted her but after she decided to publicly come forward with her story three days ago.

“Now they are trying to pin the blame on me for not conducting an investigation (translated from Spanish),” the woman said while holding firm to the claims she made that the police had ample time to work on the information she provided them before she left the country.

She still believes that police were not really interested in solving the case at the time when she made the report.

The Venezuelan woman on Wednesday recounted throwing herself into some bushes aback of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on a rainy night after a taxi driver based at a popular city hotel allegedly kidnapped, robbed, shot and left her for dead.

The gruesome attempt on her life took place during the evening hours of April 10. Although three months has passed, the bullet is still lodged in the woman’s body.

An x-ray seen by Kaieteur News shows that the bullet is lodged in the woman’s back in a region close to her spine. Danello was reportedly robbed of $300,000 cash and an iPhone 15 Pro Max by the taxi driver she trusted.

She further alleged that she provided the police with all the details, which she had on the suspect but the detectives were more interested in her personal life rather than the case.

As a result, the woman said she was forced to flee Guyana and return to Venezuela because she was fearful for her life and relives the trauma each day. The woman said it was best for her to leave Guyana since the suspect is free and could possibly locate her and try to kill her.

However, after reading the news, that Evelyn Alves better known as Fabiana Betancourt, a Venezuelan woman was found shot dead on Sunday at Diamond, she decided to publicise her story.

According to Danello, although Alves’ murderer might not be the same man who tried to kill her in April, she believes staying silent could result in the loss of life for other women in vulnerable situations.

Follow the link here to read the full details of her story.