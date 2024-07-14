Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man electrocuted while operating crane at Windsor Estates

Jul 14, 2024 News

Dead: Maniram Navindralall also known as Vishnu or Big Dass.

Kaieteur News – A man in his sixties was electrocuted on Saturday morning while operating the crane on his truck at Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The man has been identified as Maniram Navindralall, a truck driver of Lot 59 Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WCD).

Navindralall was reportedly hired to pick up and deliver four crates of concrete blocks at a residence in Windsor Estates.

The crane he was operating

Reports, from the Ministry of Labour, are that while offloading the blocks with the crane mounted on the truck, it came into contact with a 13,800 volts “primary network” electrocuting him on the spot.

An investigation has been launched by the Ministry into the fatality.

Meanwhile, relatives said that news of Navindralall’s sudden death has left them in shock.

The blocks he was hired to drop off

“The message come to me like a spear to my heart” one relative said before describing the deceased as a very hardworking son, father, and husband.

“I can’t believe my ears; I can’t believe a word when I heard your passing, you will surely be missed by all who you touch their heart. I can never forget because you are my birthday twins; we share the same dates sleep on my champ”, the relative said.

