Man, 61, found dead in drain at Enmore

Jul 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a 61-year-old man was found in a drain at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday morning.

The man was identified as Rameshwaram Willie, commonly known as ‘Mice’, a taxi driver of 131 Logwood Enmore, ECD.

Kaieteur News understands that the man’s body was found around 8:00hrs by passersby who were heading to a supermarket. Willie’s body was found face down in a drain.

Relatives of the deceased disclosed that they saw a video footage of Willie stumbling and falling into the drain. They said too that he was an alcoholic who used to return to his home late at night.

Kaieteur News understands that on Friday at about 21:00h, he left the taxi base to go drink alcohol with his friends at a bar.

One of Willie’s friends said that Willie was the last person to leave the bar. The friend said he was advised to go home but he refused. The man said that Willie left the bar between 23:00h and midnight and assumed that is when he met his demise.

Willie’s body was taken to the mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

