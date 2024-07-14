Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GWI to install water supply system in Hiawa, Reg.9

Jul 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is set to install a water supply system in the Amerindian Village of Hiawa in Region Nine, at an estimated cost of $27 million.

The project was revealed at a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was disclosed that three contractors have applied for the contract.

As reported earlier in the year, the Government of Guyana set aside some $22.5 billion to further improve water quality and supply systems this year. Last year, a total of $16.8 billion was spent on the water sector.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Re-Engineering of Sewer Pump Station, Region # 4

Installation of New Water Supply System at Hiawa, Region #9.

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy Services for the Implementation of a Shore Zone Change Monitoring Pilot Programs.

Ministry of Education

Designs & Estimated Cost, and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building, Jawalla Secondary School Region No. 7.

Designs & Estimated Cost, and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building, Orealla Secondary School Region No. 6.

Ministry of Agriculture

Supply and Installation of One 200 KVA Three Phase Generator Set with 600 amps automatic Transfer Switch for the Hydrometeorological Service.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement uniform materials.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Close to 60 horses entered for Port Mourant horse race meet

Close to 60 horses entered for Port Mourant horse race meet

Jul 14, 2024

– track in pristine condition Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club will come alive today, Sunday July 14 with a grand one-day horse race meet. Some 55 horses have confirmed entry...
Read More
Hinckson, Austin strike gold in Peru

Hinckson, Austin strike gold in Peru

Jul 14, 2024

GHB-Value4U Summer Break Hockey tournament underway

GHB-Value4U Summer Break Hockey tournament...

Jul 14, 2024

Hardat, Belgrave, Barkoye ease Guyana to maiden Blaze T20 title

Hardat, Belgrave, Barkoye ease Guyana to maiden...

Jul 14, 2024

Indo-Guyanese support for India Cricket Team

Indo-Guyanese support for India Cricket Team

Jul 14, 2024

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in...

Jul 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]