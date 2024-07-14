GWI to install water supply system in Hiawa, Reg.9

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is set to install a water supply system in the Amerindian Village of Hiawa in Region Nine, at an estimated cost of $27 million.

The project was revealed at a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was disclosed that three contractors have applied for the contract.

As reported earlier in the year, the Government of Guyana set aside some $22.5 billion to further improve water quality and supply systems this year. Last year, a total of $16.8 billion was spent on the water sector.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Re-Engineering of Sewer Pump Station, Region # 4

Installation of New Water Supply System at Hiawa, Region #9.

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy Services for the Implementation of a Shore Zone Change Monitoring Pilot Programs.

Ministry of Education

Designs & Estimated Cost, and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building, Jawalla Secondary School Region No. 7.

Designs & Estimated Cost, and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building, Orealla Secondary School Region No. 6.

Ministry of Agriculture

Supply and Installation of One 200 KVA Three Phase Generator Set with 600 amps automatic Transfer Switch for the Hydrometeorological Service.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement uniform materials.