Guyana Centre for Civic Engagement hosts largest graduation from YOUthEngage592 Leadership Program

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Centre for Civic Engagement (GyCCE) celebrated a milestone with the graduation of its largest cohort from the YOUthEngage592 Leadership Training Program.

The ceremony, held at the Abram Zuil Secondary School auditorium, honoured 43 students and 11 teachers from six secondary schools in Region Two, including the Anna Regina, Abram Zuil, Charity, Johanna Cecilia, Cotton Field, and Aurora Secondary Schools.

The YOUthEngage592 Leadership Training Program, funded by the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, is designed to cultivate a new generation of civic-minded leaders. Over the past three months, participants engaged in intensive training focused on civic engagement, voting education, conflict resolution, and project planning. The program culminated with each of the seven groups executing a civic engagement project, showcasing their newly acquired skills and commitment to community service.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the transformative power of leadership. “Good leaders recognize other leaders and work together. There must be resilience. Remember, someone is looking at you and aspiring to be you,” she said, encouraging the graduates to view this achievement as the beginning of their leadership journey.

Adrienne Galanek, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy, congratulated the graduates and highlighted the opportunities available for young people to expand their knowledge and contribute to their communities. Quoting John F. Kennedy, she reminded them, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Deodat Persaud, a Community Solutions Programme alumnus, urged the graduates to love their country and contribute to nation-building. “This is the beginning of your volunteering journey. Guyana is your country, and you must be willing to volunteer,” he said, stressing the importance of active citizenship.

GyCCE President emphasized the significance of youth empowerment, stating, “Our goal is to nurture a generation of leaders who are not only passionate about civic engagement but also equipped with the skills and commitment to drive positive change.” He added that the success of the YOUthEngage592 program underscores GyCCE’s commitment to fostering youth development and promoting democratic values in Guyana.

During the ceremony, students presented their civic engagement projects. Among them:

Anti-Vaping Initiative – Johanna Cecilia Secondary School students tackled vaping concerns among Grade 8 students, raising awareness, promoting healthier choices, and providing resources for those struggling with addiction.

Competency-Based Education Room –This project involved creating a classroom equipped with technology and learning aids to deliver competency-based education, integrating technology into learning and enhancing the educational environment.

Waste Management Awareness – This initiative promoted proper waste management in three villages through preparing and printing posters, painting plastic drums, attending village meetings, and distributing bins for sorted waste.

Alcohol Consumption Reduction – Students created a mural depicting the negative consequences of alcohol abuse and complemented it with educational talks and brochures, aiming to encourage healthier choices among their peers.

Pastoral Care and Awareness Sessions Addressing student issues in and out of school, this project involved creating a booklet for pastoral sessions, enhancing road safety at Charity Secondary School, and conducting awareness sessions.

Certificates and special awards were presented to the students and mentors, recognizing their achievements. Anna Regina Secondary School received the Best Leader Award, Charity Secondary was honoured with the Best Project Award, and Abram Zuil Secondary School was recognized with the Best Mentor Award.

The YOUthEngage592 program aims to train over 100 students nationwide. Following the Central Corentyne cohort’s graduation, the program will continue with the Bartica cohort next month.

Notable guests at the ceremony included Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva, Members of Parliament Juliet Coonjah and Hemraj Rajkumar, representatives from the Mayor’s Office, head teachers, and other regional executives.