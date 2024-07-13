Govt. will be cautious of further action against Mohameds in absence of evidence – Minister Benn

Kaieteur News – Despite already taking action against Guyanese billionaire Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed based on the sanctions imposed by the United States, the Government of Guyana (GoG) is not expected to take any further action until suitable evidence is received from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

On June 11, the OFAC imposed sanctions on the Mohameds for a series of corruption – including gold smuggling and the Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Labour, Mae Thomas for allegedly misusing her position to offer benefits, like government contracts to the Mohameds.

Recently, the government made its official request for the information in relation to the allegations. On Friday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn told reporters that the government will not take any further action in the absence of the evidence.

He said, “We will make decisions based on information that we have…We have to be careful to make practical responses to issues. It couldn’t be, in any event, while reviews are ongoing, we don’t precipitate actions that will put people at risk.”

Moreover, President Irfaan Ali was already questioned on what legal basis the government revoked the Mohameds Cambio licence some 48 hours after the sanctions were announced, especially in light of the absence of information from the US.

“The Bank of Guyana is the regulatory agency in relation to the granting of Cambio licence. They act based on their regulations and what is expected of them,” Ali had said.

According to the OFAC, the Mohameds allegedly evaded tax on gold exports and defrauded the Guyanese government of tax revenues by under-declaring their gold exports to Guyanese authorities. “Between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10 thousand kilograms of gold from import and export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana,” the US Treasury alleged.

Government official Thomas has already been sent on leave pending the investigation. In exchange for cash payments and high-value gifts, it was stated that Thomas misused her position, while as PS for the Ministry of Home Affairs to influence the award of official contract bids and the approval processes for weapons’ permits and passports on behalf of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

While the department only named and sanctioned Thomas, it was stated that other government officials are complicit for accepting bribes and giving the Mohamed’s favourable treatment. “In return, corrupt officials receive cash and gifts for incidents that are overlooked. Additionally, Mohamed’s Enterprise has paid bribes to corrupt Guyanese government officials to facilitate the award of government contracts,” the OFAC alleged.