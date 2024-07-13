GDF ranks being deployed to aid relief efforts in Grenada, St. Vincent

DPI – Fifty ranks of the Guyana Defence Force will soon be deployed to Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the leadership of Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Dale De Mendonca to aid in recovery efforts, following Hurricane Beryl.

The troops are expected to leave as early as Sunday, July 14, and will join the eight ranks already deployed in the area of operation.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his address to the troops at Base Camp Ayanganna on Friday, urged them to execute their duties in the spirit of unity, pride, and service.

“Today, you are a representation of what the Guyana Defence Force is all about. Service to nation, service to people, and making a difference, and that difference is a positive difference,” he said.

The troops will be tasked with rebuilding key infrastructure so that government resources and services such as health and education can be returned to meet citizen’s needs.

Building materials and other infrastructural support equipment have also been sent ahead to advance efforts in both Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I know the prime minister and people of Grenada are eagerly awaiting your arrival…Guyana was the first deployment to arrive in Grenada, and that support…[has] continued from then to now,” he underscored.

The president explained that Guyana’s greatest assets are its people, who will be used to bring about positive change.

He urged the departing squad to seize the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in the CARICOM sister states.

The Commander-in-Chief told the troops, “Today, you take with you the love, pride, and rich tradition of what makes us Guyanese, strength of character, and a sense of purpose as you help assist the nation within CARICOM to rebuild.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, reminded of President Ali’s mandate that the GDF be trained not only to be soldiers, but to rebuild homes, lives and communities.

“We expect that you will play a very critical and important role as you execute your rebuilding process. Your mission is just that. With several shuttles moving from Guyana to Grenada, the moment is now to celebrate your service as you embark on this particular mission,” Brigadier Khan said.

Hurricane Beryl has made history as the first Category four storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Hours after making landfall on Carriacou Island in Grenada on Monday, July 1, Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a Category five storm, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

President Ali has been serious about supporting the affected countries and has coordinated a swift response which saw several shipments of essential items being dispatched to Guyana’s sister states.