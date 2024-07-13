Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Scenes from the horrific accident

Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others were injured.

Dead: Carlyle Hunte

Dead are Carlye Hunte and Malique Roberts from the mining town of Linden.

The 9-year-old child that lost his life in the accident

It is unclear how many persons have been injured in the accident. However, reports are that Hunte’s two other grandchildren survived the accident and were rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital in Linden.

Kaieteur News understands that Hunte, at the time of the accident, was driving a dark blue car and was reportedly heading to Linden from Georgetown. He was accompanied by his three grandchildren.

The car he was driving reportedly collided with a lorry that was transporting logs from Linden.

Videos of the aftermath showed the car’s engine along with other debris scattered along the highway.

Witnesses were heard saying that Hunte lost control of the car causing it to crash into the lorry and then flipped several times along the highway before coming to a halt. The videos showed that the car was completely destroyed while the front of the lorry was damaged. It is unclear whether the driver of the lorry was injured.

At the gruesome scene, the loud wails of relatives were heard as news spread of the accident.

