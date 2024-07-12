Taxi driver busted with $35M worth of ganja

Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was on Wednesday arrested after he was caught with approximately $35M worth of marijuana during an intelligence-led operation in Berbice.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement issued on its Facebook page said that the meticulously executed operation was carried out by ranks from Regional Police Division #6 and Police Headquarters along the No.45 Public Road.
Police intercepted a Toyota Spacio bearing registration number HD 732 that was driven by a 33-year-old from Block 19 Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice. During a search of the vehicle, seven ‘salt bags’ were discovered.
A total of 53 parcels wrapped in transparent plastic suspected to be cannabis sativa were found. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the police station.
At the police station, the parcels weighed 116, 641 grams (257lbs) amounting to a street value of $34,992,383.
Investigations are ongoing.
