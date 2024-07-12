President Ali meets with USAID delegation to discuss bilateral relations

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, met with a high-level United States Agency for International Development (USAID) delegation to discuss the continuing relationship between the agency and Guyana.

The USAID delegation, which was led by the Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, Isobel Coleman, engaged the President and other officials on “continued collaboration and strengthening of the bilateral relationship between.

and USAID, and on how the organisation can help the country to grow and expand its capacity to deal with the rapid and expansive growth of its current development trajectory,” according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Apart from the Deputy Administrator, the USAID team included its Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, Mervyn Farroe; Senior Advisor Rob Berschinski; Special Assistant Jocilyn Estes and Senior Development Advisor Aaron Spencer.

Additionally, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Nicole Theriot, accompanied the USAID delegation.

The Guyanese officials that joined President Ali were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

The meeting was part of a three-day visit to Guyana by Coleman and her team in the interest of reaffirming USAID’s commitment to promoting democratic governance and economic sustainability in the Caribbean region.