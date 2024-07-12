Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President Ali meets with USAID delegation to discuss bilateral relations

Jul 12, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali and USAID Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, Isobel Coleman

President Irfaan Ali and USAID Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, Isobel Coleman

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, met with a high-level United States Agency for International Development (USAID) delegation to discuss the continuing relationship between the agency and Guyana.

The USAID delegation, which was led by the Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, Isobel Coleman, engaged the President and other officials on “continued collaboration and strengthening of the bilateral relationship between.

The two delegations engage in a discussion on Thursday.

The two delegations engage in a discussion on Thursday.

and USAID, and on how the organisation can help the country to grow and expand its capacity to deal with the rapid and expansive growth of its current development trajectory,” according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Apart from the Deputy Administrator, the USAID team included its Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, Mervyn Farroe; Senior Advisor Rob Berschinski; Special Assistant Jocilyn Estes and Senior Development Advisor Aaron Spencer.

Additionally, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Nicole Theriot, accompanied the USAID delegation.

The Guyanese officials that joined President Ali were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

The meeting was part of a three-day visit to Guyana by Coleman and her team in the interest of reaffirming USAID’s commitment to promoting democratic governance and economic sustainability in the Caribbean region.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Batting woes continue as West Indies on brink of swift first Test defeat at stumps on day two

Batting woes continue as West Indies on brink of swift first Test...

Jul 12, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies are on the brink of a quick defeat at stumps on day two of the first of three Tests against England at Lord’s. The tourists ended Thursday 79-6 off 34.5 overs,...
Read More
Quarterfinals: Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Dem’ edition continues today

Quarterfinals: Guinness ‘Greatest of the...

Jul 12, 2024

GHB’s Summer Break Junior Hockey tournament unfolds July 12-14

GHB’s Summer Break Junior Hockey tournament...

Jul 12, 2024

Derby winner, Stroke of Luck to miss Sunday’s Horse Race Meet

Derby winner, Stroke of Luck to miss Sunday’s...

Jul 12, 2024

Guyana hold slight 27-run lead heading into Day 2

Guyana hold slight 27-run lead heading into Day 2

Jul 12, 2024

Thorne named replacement for Jodah 

Thorne named replacement for Jodah 

Jul 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]