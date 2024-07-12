Mother who chopped 9-year-old daughter remanded

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old housewife from Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who chopped her 9-year-old daughter was remanded on an attempted murder charge on Thursday when she appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

The woman, Bibi Fareena Joseph, also known as Christine appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the attempted murder charge was read to her.

Joseph is accused of attempting to kill her 9-year-old daughter.

According to the police report, on Sunday, July 7, at approximately 21:30h, Joseph was allegedly in a heated argument with her boyfriend, during which he told her and her child that they were “wastes” and that he no longer wanted them.

Following the argument, Joseph reportedly called her daughter and informed her that her father was already dead and that her stepfather did not want them anymore. Joseph then allegedly took a chopper and chopped her daughter on her left arm in an attempt to kill her.

However, the child managed to escape and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by a neighbour. The child was examined by a doctor, who listed her condition as stable.

Joseph was also found with a chop wound to her left arm, having reportedly inflicted the injury on herself. She was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was examined.

She is scheduled to return to court on August 2, 2024, for a report.