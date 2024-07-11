What goes for Peter must also go for Paul

Kaieteur News – During the initial weeks of the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) administration, a very small contract was awarded to a family member of the Minister heading a particular Ministry. This incident immediately raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest. This Minister indicated that he was not involved in the process of awarding or influencing the award of the contract

In another instance, a reporter from Stabroek News contacted a Minister regarding a private company with which the Minister was previously involved prior to becoming a member of the government. The reporter wanted some answers to questions about documents that were said to have been dropped-off at the newspaper. The Stabroek News apparently wanted to determine whether the Minister continued to perform duties for the company while serving in his official capacity as a Minister.

Following this inquiry, police turned up at the newspaper’s office to question the reporter about the source of the documents. The Minister denied any involvement in the police action.

The second Vice President found himself at the center of controversy following an undercover investigative operation by Vice News. The operation involved an agent posing as an investor, who managed to secure a meeting at the Vice President’s residence. During the conversation, the Vice President was recorded as saying, “No, no, no. I am not getting involved in business. You will get the support. Su is my friend; he gets all the support. He deals with all the agreements. I don’t. I don’t.”

Despite his denials of any improper relationship with his tenant, questions persist regarding the meaning of his remarks about Su and the nature of the support provided.

This newspaper has received reports alleging that a senior political operative in the government is believed to have been purchasing land, through his father, in areas earmarked for major infrastructural development. Allegations have surfaced about the possibility of inside information having influenced these investments.

Another, yet to be confirmed report is that another senior political operative is connected to a construction firm that receives contracts from the Ministry in which the senior political operative works. If so, this represents a conflict of interest.

Then there is a matter that should be of concern to the government. Civil society activists have raised serious concerns regarding alleged conflicts of interest involving individuals within the Environmental Assessment Board, particularly regarding a major government project currently underway.

These six cases represent significant instances where conflicts of interest or other ethical concerns have been alleged involving government officials. These concerns while denied could benefit from an impartial inquiry as to whether any improper conduct was involved.

At his last Press Conference, the General Secretary of the PPP, expressed the possibility of a launching a formal inquiry into conflict-of-interest concerns surrounding the new Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC). The General Secretary of the PPP is also the Second Vice President of Guyana and therefore it is assumed that the government may be serious about launching the inquiry.

Such an inquiry would be a significant step towards maintaining the integrity of our political system. However, to ensure fairness and transparency, it is important that the suggested inquiry also extends to similar allegations of conflicts of interest within the current government.

The cases highlighted above underline the necessity for a comprehensive investigation. It is also high time that a formal Code of Conduct be developed for government ministers. The previous administration under President Granger had instituted such a Code, and its reinstatement, with improvements, would greatly benefit the current administration.

Such a Code should be made public and include clear mechanisms for the public to file complaints regarding breaches of conduct. There should be provisions for these complaints to be independently investigated.

The public should therefore support the Vice President’s suggestion for a formal inquiry into conflict-of-interest allegations. However, any such inquiry must be comprehensive. It should encompass the six cases cited before, and any other allegations that may arise.

The citizens of Guyana deserve a government that operates with the highest ethical standards. Only through thorough investigations and clear, enforceable guidelines can we achieve such an objective. As such, all Guyanese should seize this opportunity to advocate for comprehensive inquiries and the implementation of a Code of Conduct that will serve as a benchmark for ethical governance.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)