Two dead, one critical after chopping at Parika

Kaieteur News – A chopping incident at St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Wednesday has left two brothers dead and another man hospitalized at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Police identified the dead brothers as Marvin and Ellis Joseph ages 17 and 30 respectively of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Hospitalized is Ryan Fredericks, a 25-year-old miner from Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police disclosed that around 15:00 h on Tuesday, Fredericks disembarked a minibus and was heading to his aunt’s house when the Joseph brothers armed with cutlasses attacked him.

Reports are that Fredericks was entering his aunt’s yard when the brothers, who were in a canter truck, saw him. The duo jumped out of the truck and rushed towards Fredericks and started chopping him about his body.

Fredericks reportedly escaped by running into his aunt’s yard but the brothers pursued him.

To elude them he jumped through his aunt’s glass louvers window on the lower flat of her home. He collapsed inside of the house while one of the brothers, Marvin retreated but collapsed on his way out of the yard with chop wounds to his abdomen. The other brother Ellis was also seen bleeding from chop wounds too.

It is unclear how they received chop wounds but police suspect that they might have accidently chopped each other while attempting to butcher Fredericks.

The three men were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Fredericks was admitted for a huge chop wound on his back and small cuts about his body. One of the brothers, Ellis died while receiving treatment and Marvin was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.