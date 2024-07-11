Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Six-year-old boy shot in head in Charlestown

Jul 11, 2024 News

…admitted to GPHC in ‘serious condition’

Kaieteur News – A 6-year-old boy was on Tuesday shot in the head and is in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The child was shot while standing with his 39-year-old mother at her food stall located on the eastern side of Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 19:45h. At that time, a man who was riding a black motorcycle approached the stall with a gun in his hand. The rider reportedly fired four rounds in the direction of ‘Crab’, a man who was standing next to the mother and her child.

‘Crab’ immediately fled the scene as the gunshots were discharged but the child was struck. He fell on the ground and was subsequently picked up by his mother and rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police discovered two 9mm shells at the scene. Efforts are being made to locate ‘Crab’ and the suspect as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put England in charge of opening Test

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put...

Jul 11, 2024

SportsMax – The chances of West Indies bettering England in their three-match Test series were always slim, and yesterday’s opening day of the first encounter at Lord’s again justified why...
Read More
Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground today 

Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground...

Jul 11, 2024

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Jul 11, 2024

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Jul 11, 2024

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in...

Jul 11, 2024

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13 U-23 Basketball

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13...

Jul 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]