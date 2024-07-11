Six-year-old boy shot in head in Charlestown

…admitted to GPHC in ‘serious condition’

Kaieteur News – A 6-year-old boy was on Tuesday shot in the head and is in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The child was shot while standing with his 39-year-old mother at her food stall located on the eastern side of Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 19:45h. At that time, a man who was riding a black motorcycle approached the stall with a gun in his hand. The rider reportedly fired four rounds in the direction of ‘Crab’, a man who was standing next to the mother and her child.

‘Crab’ immediately fled the scene as the gunshots were discharged but the child was struck. He fell on the ground and was subsequently picked up by his mother and rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police discovered two 9mm shells at the scene. Efforts are being made to locate ‘Crab’ and the suspect as investigations continue.