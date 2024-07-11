Govt. to spend $66M to rehabilitate Parika Stelling

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works through its Transport and Harbours Department is expected to spend approximately $66,282,550, to execute rehabilitative works on the Parika Ferry Stelling in Region Three.

During a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that five contractors have submitted bids for the works and they have all tendered below the engineer’s $66M.

The contractors are Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering, Gryphon Engineering Inc., Nexxgen Investments, M. Sukhai Contracting Service, and S. Maraj Contracting Service.

At an event in May, President Irfaan Ali told reporters that the Parika Stelling would be upgraded to accommodate the Caribbean ferry service that would link Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Parika Stelling, which borders the Essequibo River, does not only serve as a passenger loading and offloading area, but is also a waterfront where farmers take their produce from the hinterland to sell.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Transport and Harbour Department

Rehabilitation of Parika Ferry Stelling.

