Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend $66M to rehabilitate Parika Stelling

Jul 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works through its Transport and Harbours Department is expected to spend approximately $66,282,550, to execute rehabilitative works on the Parika Ferry Stelling in Region Three.

During a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that five contractors have submitted bids for the works and they have all tendered below the engineer’s $66M.

The contractors are Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering, Gryphon Engineering Inc., Nexxgen Investments, M. Sukhai Contracting Service, and S. Maraj Contracting Service.

At an event in May, President Irfaan Ali told reporters that the Parika Stelling would be upgraded to accommodate the Caribbean ferry service that would link Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Parika Stelling, which borders the Essequibo River, does not only serve as a passenger loading and offloading area, but is also a waterfront where farmers take their produce from the hinterland to sell.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Transport and Harbour Department

Rehabilitation of Parika Ferry Stelling.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Supply and Delivery of 44 Stand Alone Solar Street Lamps for the GEA.

Provision of Security Services for GEA in Six Lots.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of waste stabilization ponds at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.

Rehabilitation of Administrative Buildings at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Rental of Building space for the relocation of the Campbellville Health Centre.

Supply and Delivery of Supplemental Pharmaceuticals.

Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)

Construction of feedlot at GLDA FARM.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put England in charge of opening Test

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put...

Jul 11, 2024

SportsMax – The chances of West Indies bettering England in their three-match Test series were always slim, and yesterday’s opening day of the first encounter at Lord’s again justified why...
Read More
Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground today 

Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground...

Jul 11, 2024

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Jul 11, 2024

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Jul 11, 2024

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in...

Jul 11, 2024

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13 U-23 Basketball

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13...

Jul 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]