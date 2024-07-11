Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Farm resident nabbed with gun and ammo

Jul 11, 2024 News

Firearm and magazine with ammunition retrieved

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested by police for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The man was arrested after he was seen acting suspiciously and suddenly ran into a clump of bushes where he threw a black object while attempting to escape from the police.

Reports are that police ranks from the Providence Police station were on duty at around 14:09hrs. At that time, they observed two males on a motorcycle in the vicinity of Farm, EBD.

The rider, upon seeing the law enforcement officers attempted to escape. The ranks followed the motorcycle when it was observed that the duo jumped off the motorcycle and ran in different directions.

One of the men ran towards the public road while the other ran into a clump of bushes.

During the chase, police observed the pillion rider throwing a black object into the bushes just before he was caught.

The object was received, and revealed to be a 9mm firearm, along with a magazine of five matching 9mm live rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested and placed into custody at the Providence Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

