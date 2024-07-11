Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Boy, 14, dies after back flicking at Aquatic Centre

Jul 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 14-year-old student of the Sophia Care Centre, located on Dennis Street died on Tuesday after he back-flipped into a pool at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead: Joel Adams

The teen, Joel Adams, was attending a swimming programme at the Aquatic Centre at the time of the incident.

Reports are that the incident occurred at 15:05h.

Police in a report said that Adams, who left the Care Centre with a group of children around 13:30hrs, ventured off to the Aquatic Centre for a swimming programme.

Khemwatti Dasrat, a caretaker, told ranks that at about 14:55hrs, she heard the whistle blow at the Aquatic Centre for the children to exit the pool, to which they did.

Thereafter, one of the swim coaches reportedly saw when Adams back-flicked into the pool. The coach related that the life guard jumped in the pool to rescue Adams. He was then attended to by a nurse who was on standby.

An ambulance was summoned, and Adams was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem-Examination (PME).

