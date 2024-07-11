Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground today 

Jul 11, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB U17 Inter-county 50-Over tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-county U17 50-Over tournament bowls off today with Demerara and Berbice locking horns at Everest Ground.

Bhomesh Lall

Parmeshwar Ram

Top caliber players like opening batsman Parmeshwar Ram, youth spinner Jathniel Nurse, all-rounder Bhomesh Lall, wicket-keeper batsman Vikash Wilkinson, spinner Dave Mohabir, batsman Adrian Hetmyer among other future stars will be looking to represent their respective county teams, with the winner being crowned U17 champs.

Round 1 bowls off today with Berbice playing Demerara at Everest. Action continues on Friday, with Essequibo battling the Select XI at Queen’s College Ground.

Saturday’s second round 2 on Saturday, will feature Essequibo and Demerara playing QC Ground while Berbice battles the Select XI over at Lusignan Ground.

The third round on Monday bowls off with an encounter between Berbice and Essequibo at Everest Ground. Lusignan Ground will meanwhile host the battle between Demerara and Select XI.

Berbice U17 team: Rampersaud Ramnauth (V/C), Vishal Williams, Razam Koobeer, Afraz Ali Budhoo (Captain), Adrian Hetmyer, Romesh Bharrat, Romario Ramdehol, Justin Doobay, Tulsiram Ramcharran, Thierry Henry (W/K), Micah Amsterdam, Okazi Boyce, Devon Wharton and Zamuel Felix

Adrian Hetmyer

Dave Mohabir

Manager– Floyd Benjamin, Coach– Leslie Solomon

Demerara U17 team – Parmeshwar Ram (Captain), Vikash Wilkinson (VC), Marcel Nandu, Arvin Sukanand, Munesh Outar, Shamar Apple, Arun Gainda, Udesh Seetaram, Johnathan Mentore, Dhanesh Persaud, Dave Mohabir, Patrice Fraser, Saif Ragbeer, Emmanuel Fraser, Joshua Kissundial.

Coach-Quasen Nedd, Manager-Avishkar Ramgobin

Essequibo U17 team – Fransis Gurahoo, Renaldo Jeffery, Justin Dowlin, Bhomesh Lall, Jathniel Nurse, Govin Persaud, Navindra Sankar, Eron Benjamin, Travil Evans, Aston Simmons, Andres Fraser, Darwin Joseph, Nicholas Lovell, Shazim Mohamed, Harold Demattos

Coach-Parmesh Persaud, Manager-Terry Newton

GCB Select XI– Navin Boodwah, Deonarine Dindyal (V/C), Shoaib Gafoor, Zandon Rose, Romario Bholo, Sohail Mohamed, Arif Khan  (Captain) Shahid Hanif, Jayden Dowlin, Adil Ali, Mervin Forde, Suresh Sugrim, Dennis Crossman, Darius Pearson, Zaheer Ramkisoon

Manager-Avishkar Ramgobin, Coach-Ameer Rahaman

