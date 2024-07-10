Shot robbery suspect remanded

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old suspect, who was shot during a robbery on June 30, was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Raheem Benn, was charged with Robbery Under Arms committed on Dominick Kassim at Irving and Forshaw Streets Georgetown.

Benn, being in the company of another and armed with a knife robbed Kassim of an Apple Iphone 11 phone valued $150,000.

On Tuesday, Benn of Lot 23 Meadow Brook Housing Scheme, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. Benn pleaded not guilty.

According to facts, at around 19:45 hrs, Kassim (the victim) was standing outside his premises at Irving and Forshaw streets, supervising some work being done. He was armed with a licensed firearm during that time.

He then observed a motorcycle approaching him. The motorcycle stopped alongside Kassim. Benn, being the pillion rider, approached Kassim, while being armed with a knife and dealt several stabs at him.

Benn then took Kassim’s phone from his hand and attempted to run to the waiting motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle then attempted to pull something from his waist. This prompted Kassim to use his firearm. He discharged three rounds in the duo’s direction.

Benn was shot and the rider immediately dropped the motorcycle and fled the scene.

A report was made to the police, who responded and arrived at the scene. Benn was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted as a patient.

He was later charged.

Meanwhile, an unrepresented Benn explained to the court that on the mentioned date he was on a drinking spree around the Stabroek market area and subsequently left with the motorbike to party on the Seawall.

On his way, he entered Irving and Forshaw Streets to inspect the motorcycle after it was making strange noises. He then saw someone running in his direction that was armed with a firearm and discharged several rounds and shot him in his back.

Benn denied stealing the phone and said he was wrongfully shot. “I don’t thief and dem thing My Worship… this man shoot me wrongfully in the back,” the weeping defendant told the court.

Notwithstanding Benn’s statement to the court, Prosecutor Quincy Lacon objected to bail due the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. He also told the court that Benn was charged with previous offences of similar nature.

The court was also informed that Kassim’s phone was retrieved.

Bail was denied and Benn is scheduled to return to court on July 16, 2024 for statements.