Sales Rep on $400k bail for cyber bullying

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old Sales Representative was on Tuesday placed on $400,000 bail for cyber-bullying when she appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

Carletta Blake was charged with two counts of ‘Using a Computer System to Humiliate a Person’, Contrary to Section 19(5) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018.

Blake appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess who read the charge to her. She pleaded not guilty.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on July 23,2024 .