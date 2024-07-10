Sales Rep on $400k bail for cyber bullying

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old Sales Representative was on Tuesday placed on $400,000 bail for cyber-bullying when she appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.
Carletta Blake was charged with two counts of ‘Using a Computer System to Humiliate a Person’, Contrary to Section 19(5) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018.
Blake appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess who read the charge to her. She pleaded not guilty.
The accused is scheduled to return to court on July 23,2024 .
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 10, 2024SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]