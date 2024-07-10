Prime suspect in custody for murder of Venezuelan woman

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Evelyn Alfonzo Alves, the Venezuelan woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the back of her head.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that “a suspect is in custody and that is all we can disclose at this moment”.
Alves was found dead early Sunday morning in New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (ECD). Detectives discovered a gunshot wound at the back of the woman’s head.
Relatives told Kaieteur News that she was last seen alive around 21:00hrs on Saturday. They said that she received a call and left in a white car, a taxi that she regularly used.
Relatives further disclosed that Alves last made contact with a family member around 00:00 hrs. She reportedly told a family member that she was with her Guyanese boyfriend whom she has been dating for some time.
Kaieteur news understands that the couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship. The woman was reportedly preparing to travel but her boyfriend was not in agreement and this caused some turbulence in their relationship.
Investigations are ongoing.
