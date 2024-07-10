Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prime suspect in custody for murder of Venezuelan woman

Jul 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Evelyn Alfonzo Alves, the Venezuelan woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the back of her head.

Dead: Evelyn Alfonzo Alves

Dead: Evelyn Alfonzo Alves

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that “a suspect is in custody and that is all we can disclose at this moment”.

Alves was found dead early Sunday morning in New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (ECD). Detectives discovered a gunshot wound at the back of the woman’s head.

Relatives told Kaieteur News that she was last seen alive around 21:00hrs on Saturday. They said that she received a call and left in a white car, a taxi that she regularly used.

Relatives further disclosed that Alves last made contact with a family member around 00:00 hrs. She reportedly told a family member that she was with her Guyanese boyfriend whom she has been dating for some time.

Kaieteur news understands that the couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship. The woman was reportedly preparing to travel but her boyfriend was not in agreement and this caused some turbulence in their relationship.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]