Nude man found unresponsive in Carifesta Avenue trench dies at GPHC

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The unidentified man who was found nude and motionless on Monday in a trench on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown has died, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported.
Police said that at 18:45h, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were contacted about the discovery of the motionless man. The emergency team from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) along with a doctor were summoned.
Upon arrival, the team observed a male of African descent lying unresponsive on the road. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.
Police said no marks of violence were observed on the man’s body. His body was taken to the morgue where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 10, 2024SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]