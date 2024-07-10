Nude man found unresponsive in Carifesta Avenue trench dies at GPHC

Kaieteur News – The unidentified man who was found nude and motionless on Monday in a trench on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown has died, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported.

Police said that at 18:45h, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were contacted about the discovery of the motionless man. The emergency team from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) along with a doctor were summoned.

Upon arrival, the team observed a male of African descent lying unresponsive on the road. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Police said no marks of violence were observed on the man’s body. His body was taken to the morgue where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.