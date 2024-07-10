Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Indian EXIM Bank approves US$2.5M loan for solar project at CJIA

Jul 10, 2024 News

– project to supply 80% of airport’s energy needs

Kaieteur News – A  US$2.5M line of credit has been made available to the Government of Guyana (GoG) by the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) to facilitate the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The agreement was signed on February 29 of this year, but took effect on June 24.

The line of credit will be supported by the Government of India, and will allow the Government of Guyana to access funds, as well as goods and services from the South Asian superpower.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the terms of the agreement state that “goods, works and services of the value of at least 75 per cent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India, and the remaining 25 per cent of goods and services may be procured by the seller for the purpose of the eligible contract from outside India.”

The proposed solar plant project, which is yet to be tendered, will provide support for the energy requirements of the CJIA and aid sustainability efforts.

“The 3 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) project, when it starts operation, can supply about 4.5 million units of electricity annually, which is about 80 per cent of the annual electricity consumption of CJIA. The proposed solar PV power project has the potential of mitigating around 72,000 Metric tonnes of CO2eq over its lifetime operation,” said Guyana Energy Agency CEO, Mahender Sharma.

The RBI statement said that the last date for funds to be withdrawn from the line of credit is 48 months after the scheduled completion date of the project. According to Sharma, the project is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]