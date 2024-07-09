Woman found with gunshot in head identified as Venezuelan national

Kaieteur News – The woman, who was on Sunday morning found dead with a gunshot wound at the back of her head in New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was identified as 23-year-old Evelyn Alfonzo Alves also called Fabiana Betancourt, a Venezuelan national.

Alves, a mother of three, resided on East Street, Georgetown.

Police on Monday disclosed that relatives of the woman positively identified her body.

Alves was found dead early Sunday morning in a pool of blood and her body clad in a white jersey with an image of a female on the front, a pair of black jeans, and a pair of black pumps.

Detectives also found a cell phone next to her body and recovered a 9mm spent shell about ten feet away from where she was.

Alves’ relatives told Kaieteur News that she was last seen alive around 21:00h on Saturday. They said that she received a call and left in a white car, a taxi that she regularly uses.

Relatives further disclosed that Alves last made contact with a family member around 00:00 hrs. She reportedly told a family member that she was with her Guyanese boyfriend whom she has been dating for sometime.

Kaieteur news understands that the couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship. The woman was reportedly preparing to travel but her boyfriend was not in agreement and this caused some turbulence in their relationship.

The relatives told Kaieteur News that all of her documents, including passport and ID card are missing.

Meanwhile, as Alves’ loved ones mourn her tragic death they are ill-equipped to take care of her funeral expenses. Relatives said Alves’ mother is in the process of moving from her current apartment to a cheaper one to be able to save for her funeral.

“I have to move them (Alves mother and children) out from here (rented apartment) to see if they could get a cheaper place,” a relative told Kaieteur News.

A cousin called for justice. “Life is nothing now! My cousin was found dead in the Diamond area, leaving three orphans. Regardless of who she is, a human life must be respected and we must have justice,” the grieving woman said.