Passengers rob taxi driver at gunpoint

Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM
Jul 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was on Sunday robbed at gunpoint by two men who hired him for a trip to Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown.
The taxi driver was identified as Roel Shepherd and according to police he was robbed of his $45,000 cellular phone, and $45,000 in cash at around 04:45 hrs
The bandits reportedly entered Shepherd’s car at Bourda Market. He described them as men of African descent. One was clad in a grey tope, green jersey and black pants while the other wore a black jersey and black pants.
The taxi driver recalled that one of the men sat in the front passenger side of the car while the other sat at the back of the vehicle. He said that when they arrived at Meadow Brook Drive, the man in the front passenger side of the car whipped out a gun and demanded that he handed over everything he had in his possession.
Shepherd complied and gave them the money and his phone. The men exited the car and ran away while shooting at him. Luckily, he was unhurt.
Investigations are ongoing.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 09, 2024Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]