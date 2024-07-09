Passengers rob taxi driver at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was on Sunday robbed at gunpoint by two men who hired him for a trip to Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown.

The taxi driver was identified as Roel Shepherd and according to police he was robbed of his $45,000 cellular phone, and $45,000 in cash at around 04:45 hrs

The bandits reportedly entered Shepherd’s car at Bourda Market. He described them as men of African descent. One was clad in a grey tope, green jersey and black pants while the other wore a black jersey and black pants.

The taxi driver recalled that one of the men sat in the front passenger side of the car while the other sat at the back of the vehicle. He said that when they arrived at Meadow Brook Drive, the man in the front passenger side of the car whipped out a gun and demanded that he handed over everything he had in his possession.

Shepherd complied and gave them the money and his phone. The men exited the car and ran away while shooting at him. Luckily, he was unhurt.

Investigations are ongoing.