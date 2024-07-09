If yuh don’t laugh, yuh gan cry!

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh, Cheddi J gettin fancy. We build brand new airport. Big, shiny, fancy airport. But guess what? Only passengers can go through the doors. Imagine dat! If yuh na flying, yuh stay outside like yuh waiting for bus.

In arrivals and departures, same story. Yuh cyaan go in. Just stay behind de glass, wave yuh hand, and hope yuh family see yuh. Is like we back in de days when yuh used to peep through window to see who visiting. Now, we peep through glass wall. Progress, right?

Dem other countries got it right. Passengers and no passengers walk around free. Buy a drink, grab a bite. De airport making money off dem concession stands. But na we! We build fancy airport and treat public like second-class citizens. Only travelers allowed inside. Everybody else, wait outside.

And in de arrivals area? Is a real joke. Yuh family come home after long trip. Yuh excited to see dem. But no, stand outside, behind a rail. But here’s de best part. If yuh need use de washroom, is inside de terminal. So yuh could go in fuh use de washrooms but yuh can’t go in to help granny fetch she bag. If this na joke, cut me and see if I got blood.

All dis fancy talk bout modern airport. But we cyaan even get de basics right. Dem boys seh is like we trying to break world record fuh joke. Maybe we should start charging people to look through de glass. Call it ‘Window Viewing Fee’. We might make enough money to build another terminal.

Talk half. Leff half.