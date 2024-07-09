House passes Fugitive Amendment Bill aimed at combating transnational crime

Kaieteur News – In a move to boost Guyana’s ability to combat transnational crime, the National Assembly on Monday passed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act (Cap. 10:04).

The Bill amends Section 24 of the Principal Act, expanding the types of documents admissible as evidence in extradition proceedings.

The Bill caters for the inclusion of a record of evidence, encompassing documents, statements, or other evidence identifying and locating the person sought, facts of the case, and relevant legal provisions.

The amendments were approved after Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC presented the bill for its second reading.

Nandlall told the House that the amendments will augment and bring greater efficiency to Guyana’s extradition proceedings.

“This is a positive regime of amendments. It will modernise our extradition law, and enable Guyana as well as other territories to concentrate and collaborate their efforts more efficiently in tackling transnational crime and criminals,” Nandlall said.

The AG explained that “Extradition is a legal process where one country formally requests another to surrender a person wanted for criminal prosecution or to serve a sentence, based on principles of comity and reciprocity…”

He added that “The process starts with an inquiry to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to confirm extradition arrangements with the Requesting Territory. Subsequently, the Minister of Home Affairs decides on issuing the necessary authority to proceed.”

Nandlall said that previously limitations existed on the types of documents judges could consider as evidence in an extradition. The Attorney General emphasized that though extradition is a legal process, it is a government to government transaction.

He said, “It begins by an initiative of one government and ends at the initiative of another government.”

The AG stressed that the amendments will particularly facilitate easier extradition processes, particularly with the United States of America.

He was also quick to deflate concerns about these amendments weakening due process as it relates to extradition, underscoring that they allow for a wider range of evidence. “There is nothing in this amendment that could possibly compromise due process as it currently exists,” he told the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, also lent his voice in support of the legislation stating that Guyana must strengthen its efforts to collaborate with regional and international partners in tackling organised crime.

“We cannot operate in isolation in fighting these threats, and in helping to ensure that justice prevails, it is important to engage in international cooperation efforts to counter transnational organised crimes such as human trafficking, trafficking in illicit drugs, and money laundering,” he said.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, also highlighted the ongoing threat of transnational crime to national security, underscoring the need for modern approaches to curb such activities.

He said that the amendments form part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen security and stability.