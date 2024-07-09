Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s junior squash team clinched a commendable second-place finish at the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships, wrapping up a week of intense competition as silver medalist at the Tortola Sports Club in British Virgin Island. Barbados emerged as the champions for the second consecutive year.

The final day of the competition witnessed a triumphant moment for Guyana’s boys’ team, who secured the bronze medal in the team segment with a resounding 4-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands. Nicholas Verwey, Michael Alphonso, Zion Hickerson, and Justin Goberdhan each delivered dominant performances, showcasing their prowess on the court.

In the girls’ team event, Guyana claimed fifth place after a convincing win against St. Vincent in the play-off. Leading the charge were Emily Fung-A-Fat and Safirah Sumner, with Kaylee Lowe clinching the decisive point to secure the victory.

Guyana’s success extended to the doubles category as well. The mixed doubles pair of Verwey and Avery Arjoon captured the gold medal, while the boys’ duo of Alphonso Jr. and Mohryan Baksh earned silver. Lowe and Sumner also demonstrated excellent teamwork, finishing joint third in the girls’ doubles event.

Individually, Guyana’s athletes shone brightly, returning home with a total of 12 medals, including nine individual accolades. Verwey claimed gold in the U-19 category, while Arjoon triumphed in the U-15 division. These achievements, along with the medals won in the boys’ and girls’ team events and the mixed doubles competition, underscored the depth of talent within Guyana’s junior squash ranks.

Looking ahead, Guyana is set to host the Senior CASA Championships from August 17-25, an event that promises to bring more thrilling squash action and an opportunity for the nation’s senior players to build on the juniors’ impressive achievements.