Girl, 9, hospitalized after stepfather attempts tries to kill her with chopper

Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM
Jul 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl is nursing a chop wound on her left arm after her stepfather tried to kill her on Sunday. The child was chopped with a chopper.
The chopping occurred at their West Coast Demerara (WCD) home.
The victim’s mother identified the suspect as Elroy Persaud. She claimed that after her daughter’s father died she met Persaud and moved in with him. The woman said that the relationship went well for some time but then Persaud started treating her and her daughter badly.
The woman said she and Persaud had a heated argument. He then went outside and called for her daughter and allegedly told her that she must die too like her father.
Persaud reportedly armed himself with a chopper and chopped the child on her left arm. He attempted to chop her about her body but the child managed to run away from him before he could chop her again.
Police said that the suspect then left the home and made good his escape.
The victim was subsequently rescued and rushed to a hospital where she remains admitted.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 09, 2024Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]