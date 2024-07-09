Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Girl, 9, hospitalized after stepfather attempts tries to kill her with chopper

Jul 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl is nursing a chop wound on her left arm after her stepfather tried to kill her on Sunday. The child was chopped with a chopper.

The chopping occurred at their West Coast Demerara (WCD) home.

The victim’s mother identified the suspect as Elroy Persaud. She claimed that after her daughter’s father died she met Persaud and moved in with him. The woman said that the relationship went well for some time but then Persaud started treating her and her daughter badly.

The woman said she and Persaud had a heated argument. He then went outside and called for her daughter and allegedly told her that she must die too like her father.

Persaud reportedly armed himself with a chopper and chopped the child on her left arm. He attempted to chop her about her body but the child managed to run away from him before he could chop her again.

Police said that the suspect then left the home and made good his escape.

The victim was subsequently rescued and rushed to a hospital where she remains admitted.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Read More
Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High...

Jul 09, 2024

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes...

Jul 09, 2024

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s Chess Qualifiers after four rounds

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s...

Jul 09, 2024

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Jul 09, 2024

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at...

Jul 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]