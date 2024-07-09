Girl, 9, hospitalized after stepfather attempts tries to kill her with chopper

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl is nursing a chop wound on her left arm after her stepfather tried to kill her on Sunday. The child was chopped with a chopper.

The chopping occurred at their West Coast Demerara (WCD) home.

The victim’s mother identified the suspect as Elroy Persaud. She claimed that after her daughter’s father died she met Persaud and moved in with him. The woman said that the relationship went well for some time but then Persaud started treating her and her daughter badly.

The woman said she and Persaud had a heated argument. He then went outside and called for her daughter and allegedly told her that she must die too like her father.

Persaud reportedly armed himself with a chopper and chopped the child on her left arm. He attempted to chop her about her body but the child managed to run away from him before he could chop her again.

Police said that the suspect then left the home and made good his escape.

The victim was subsequently rescued and rushed to a hospital where she remains admitted.