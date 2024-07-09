Boat captain stabbed by drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old boat captain is reportedly critical after his drinking buddy stabbed him several times with a broken bottle at Parika Koker, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Sunday.

Police identified him as Narine Heeralall of Greenwich Park Scheme, EBE. The man who reportedly stabbed him has been identified only as ‘Slutter’.

Police said that the men were consuming rum with a woman when they began arguing with each other. Things reportedly escalated when the suspect started pelting the victim with beer bottles.

The suspect then armed himself with a broken bottle and stabbed Heeralall several times about his body before escaping.

Narine was rushed to the Sheriff Hospital on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) where he was treated and admitted in a critical condition.