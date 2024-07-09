Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boat captain stabbed by drinking buddy

Jul 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old boat captain is reportedly critical after his drinking buddy stabbed him several times with a broken bottle at Parika Koker, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Sunday.

Police identified him as Narine Heeralall of Greenwich Park Scheme, EBE. The man who reportedly stabbed him has been identified only as ‘Slutter’.

Police said that the men were consuming rum with a woman when they began arguing with each other.  Things reportedly escalated when the suspect started pelting the victim with beer bottles.

The suspect then armed himself with a broken bottle and stabbed Heeralall several times about his body before escaping.

Narine was rushed to the Sheriff Hospital on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) where he was treated and admitted in a critical condition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Read More
Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High...

Jul 09, 2024

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes...

Jul 09, 2024

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s Chess Qualifiers after four rounds

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s...

Jul 09, 2024

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Jul 09, 2024

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at...

Jul 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]