49 contractors bid to construct Lusignan Market

Jul 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Forty-nine contractors have submitted bids to construct the Lusignan Market located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The Ministry of Public Works is the executing agency and according to NPTAB, the ministry is not only seeking a contractor to build a market space for the vendors but to also construct a sanitary block there. According to the ministry’s engineer, the project is estimated to cost $123,954,810.

This publication understands that in March, President Irfaan Ali visited the market area and listened to the vendors’ concerns. It was after that visit that Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar and other officials visited the market and announced that plans are underway to execute works that will facilitate the market’s activities.

It was reported that several markets, including Parika, Mon Repos, Leonora, Hydronie and Charity are being rehabilitated to ensure vendors have a conducive area to ply their trade and that the environment is safe for customers.

This year, the government has allocated $1.2 billion towards improving market facilities and would see works being done to the Corriverton, Kumaka and Suddie markets, to name a few.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of Lusignan market and sanitary block.

