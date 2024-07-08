Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Unidentified woman found dead with gunshot wound in head

Jul 08, 2024

Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was early Sunday morning found dead, in New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara with a gunshot wound in the back of her head.

Body of unidentified woman

Police investigations revealed that workers from a construction company made the discovery. They were at the time in vehicles heading to the scheme to refuel their company’s excavator. According to the police, as the men were proceeding east along the road, leading into the scheme they saw the body of a woman lying face down on the roadway.

Police were informed and crime scene investigators were sent to the scene.

Detectives said that the woman was found in a pool of blood and her body clad in a white jersey with an image of a female on the front, a pair of black jeans, and a pair of black pumps.

A tattoo of a butterfly was also seen on the right arm and a cell phone was found next to her body.

After further processing the scene, detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell about ten feet away from the woman’s body.  The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing.

