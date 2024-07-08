Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Thieves break into Selector Carl’s car and cart off with Macbooks, IPad and other items

Jul 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Popular 96.1 FM radio D.J. Carl Alexander Primo known as Selector Carl was left at his wits end on Sunday after thieves broke into his vehicle while he was attending a funeral service and stole several items valued at an estimated $502,000.

The back passenger window that was broken



Primo told Kaieteur News that he locked his car with the items inside and parked on Middle Street, between Carmichael and Waterloo Streets, Georgetown and went to attend his father-in-law’s funeral. He said that he later sent somebody to the car to collect the iPad to stream the funeral, when they discovered that the back passenger window on the left of the vehicle was broken and the items were missing.  An alarm was raised and Primo later discovered the items were missing when he went to the vehicle.  He said that this was at around 13:20hrs.

The items are three MacBooks, an iPad and a focusrite interface. The DJ told this publication that the stolen items are estimated at approximately $502,000.

A distressed Primo said, “…All my work gone there.” A police report was filed and investigations are ongoing.

