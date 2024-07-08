Jagdeo as Captain Marvel

Kaieteur News – Big bhai Bharrat is a blast. I have always warned my fellow Guyanese: keep eyes glued on him. Think of governance in this country as if in Las Vegas or patronizing one of those newly rising local casinos. The dealer must be watched like a hawk. In America, I was introduced to the 4-eyes principle. In Guyana, with big bhai Bharrat (J) citizens need those four, plus another eight in the back of their heads. It is impressive the marvelous ways in which the mind of Guyana’s Oil President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, works, what is created in impressionable minds. Of utmost importance, though, is that his hands must be watched.

Like one would study a cardsharp. Guyana’s Captain Marvel, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo always has something up his sleeve. Notice how he now always wears a suit since returning to unchecked power? He gave himself the ability to conceal a whole pack of cards up his Armani sleeves. He does, and for the local Captain Marvel, it is a thing of beauty. Take this US$7.3 billion audit report compiled by VHE Consulting, and there is Jagdeo clearing the air with his patented version of political Baygon. Instead of sanitizing the audit report story, he fumigate hee own self. Like Tony Willams and the Platters crooned, “Smoke gets in your eyes.”

Big Boss Bharrat was asked a question about whether the full VHE Consulting report was online. He is the only National President of Oil who comforts himself with answering a question with a question of his own. This is how Q & A got a bad name and is now renamed Q & Q by me. If they were to do that in the White House, everyday would be a Jan 6 uprising. Jagdeo should be in Jerusalem and not Georgetown, for only rabbis answer a question with another question. If that was how the world operated, then Christopher Columbus would still be drinking vino with the stevedores in some darkened dockyard dive in Genoa or Castile.

When asked whether it was the whole report, Jagdeo asked KN who deh geh that idea from dah is nah so? I thought that a man of such grandeur would know better. Journalists and publications do not surrender their sources. People from the Wall Street Journal and the NewYork Timesstood their ground and refused to divulge what I call protected information. I recall the huge furor over the leaks by Daniel Ellsberg of what came to be known as the Pentagon Papers. Surely, Big bhai Bharrat knows of this. Then again, his readings were confined to the Communist Manifesto and more recently, the US Department of the Treasury OFAC publications. Like the teachers’ strike, there is this stalemate: KN names its source, and Jagdeo names the released audit report as complete or incomplete.

This is why I love Guyana: a thrill a minute, and with laughter as the best cash handout. I will take that medicine every day. I warn my fellow Guyanese: take people like Bharrat Jagdeo seriously, and there is the great risk of going crazy. Not me, buddy. I just laff at he and how he louses up simple things. When things start out tangled (full or not full audit reports), then they have to stay tangled, so that people get more tangled up. It is the PPP Government Way. Jesus Christ! (sorry for the blasphemy), Is this a country or a vast criminal conspiracy? When in doubt, check with the Yanks.

Then, Guyana’s Captain Marvel did his best imitation of Captain America. This banna Bharrat Jagdeo is very good, ah duz tell ayuh. He said that there is a separate management report. Ah, so that is the answer to this mystery. I have my own question to ask of Jagdeo: Skipper, by any chance, is that management report all of 40 pages? Ho, ho, ho! and one bottle of Demerara Rum. Talk about gyrations and transformations, and Jagdeo is it. Now he is talking like super spook James Bond from His Majesty’s Secret Service: For Guyanese Eyes Only. Is disde same Jagdeo? What game is he playing now? Alistair Routledge knows more about this country than Jagdeo and President Ali (and the cabinet) combined.

But there is Guyana’s Captain Marvel and oil mastermind, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, pretending at hiding the VHE audit report, the management part, from Exxon. Who is kidding whom here? The Americans have a different word than kidding; it begins with an ‘s’. These are the games that leaders like Jagdeo play, which cause them to engage in all manner of gyrating, cavorting, gamboling, and dancing on their heads, in their efforts to elude that grim stalker. It goes by the name of truth, and sometimes justice, and other times the straight and narrow way. As an aside, if any Guyanese is perplexed as to why I persist with calling Jagdeo, Dr. Jagdeo, there are two reasons.

I do not allow anyone to out-courtesy me, not even when such is not deserving. The last is that since Guyana’s Captain Marvel, Bharrat Jagdeo is so overjoyed when he is addressed as ‘doctor’, how can I call myself a believer and not deliver joy to a brother? Especially one whose life is as barren as a brick on Planet Uranus. Full audit, separate management report, and there was Big Bhai Bharrat sashaying before the Guyanese people.