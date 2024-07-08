House to debate motion to empower PAC to summon witnesses for examination of public spending

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly is set to debate a critical motion, which aims to enhance the authority of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The motion, presented by A Partnership for National Unity, Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira, who is also the Chairperson of the PAC, seeks to grant the committee the power to summon witnesses, a capacity it currently lacks.

The PAC is a key parliamentary body responsible for examining how public funds are utilized by the government and its various entities. Established under the Constitution of Guyana and guided by the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, the PAC scrutinizes accounts showing the appropriation of funds granted by the House for public expenditure.

It also reviews reports from the Auditor General, ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. The committee’s oversight extends to all central and local government bodies, state-controlled entities, and projects financed by foreign loans or grants, making it a crucial mechanism for maintaining fiscal discipline and preventing misuse of public funds.

The motion titled “Authority of the Public Accounts Committee to summon witnesses” seeks to have the PAC be deemed as a legislative body, in accordance to the Legislative Bodies (Evidence) Act, Chapter 2 of 2012. The Act stipulates that a “legislative body” meaning-the Cabinet, any Special Select Committee of the National Assembly or any Committee of the National Assembly are empowered by resolution of the Assembly to summon witnesses.

With the support of the Government of Guyana (GoG), the motion will be passed and the PAC will be empowered to summon witnesses when examining the spending of public funds.

Figueira underscored the necessity of the motion, citing challenges the PAC faces. “The Committee for the purpose of examining the accounts of entities is required to invite persons to produce books, plans, or documents, to aid in the work of the Committee,” he said.

However, he noted, “on occasions, some persons are reluctant to appear before the Committee, thus affecting the work of the Committee.”

The lack of summoning authority, he argued, hampers the committee’s effectiveness in scrutinizing the use of public funds.

The proposed resolution seeks to officially recognize the PAC as a legislative body under the Legislative Bodies (Evidence) Act, thus empowering it to summon individuals and require the production of relevant books, plans, or documents to aid in its investigations.

“The Public Accounts Committee has observed that it is not deemed a legislative body as defined in the Legislative Bodies (Evidence) Act, Chapter 2 of 2012 and is not empowered to summon persons to appear before the Committee… [The] Committee is desirous of summoning persons to appear before the Committee to explain the use of Public Funds during their tenure,” Figueira noted.

If passed, this motion would significantly strengthen parliamentary oversight and the PAC’s ability to ensure accountability in the use of public funds.