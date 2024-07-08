Does the PPPC Govt mean business?

Kaieteur News – The Mohameds’ matter stands as a test of the authenticity of the PPPC Government. The father-son Mohamed combo made multiple stunning headlines locally and elsewhere. The government can manifest how genuine it is in pursuing matters wherever they lead, whoever is involved. Next steps must include implementing remedies that give Guyana a better reputation, some standing internationally.

A slew of allegations have been directed at the Mohameds by the US Government. It is close to a month since the jarring news broke of alleged wrongdoing and sanctions applied. A senior public servant left in a hurry, while protesting her innocence about everything associated with her name. The Mohamed have had their foreign exchange (moneychanger) business halted, and involvement in racing activities stopped. On the surface, there may be the impression that the PPPC Government is taking the US Government’s allegations seriously and is on the move to do all that it can to get rid of the blots on Guyana’s name. It must do so with a nod to all the rights and processes that is due to the Mohameds, while giving every confidence that it means business.

This has, however, come under question. Almost three weeks after the US Government allegations burst on the scene, the government appears to be engaging in a clear case of dawdling as if it is buying time, not sincerely committed to moving ahead with closing out this sorry chapter in Guyana. The objective may be to let the matter be obscured by the passage of time, and with other events consigning it to the back burner. Developments from the US side indicate that the Guyana Government must communicate with the Department of Justice to gather information and fill in the gaps that exist.

This is so that comprehensive following through could occur on the issues of tax evasion, gold smuggling, bribery, corruption in government, and so on. If there is enough coming from the US, and there is some solidness from what has been disclosed so far, court proceedings must commence, and matters run their natural course. There are some hiccups, however, that for some reason seem to inhibit the type of urgency that should accompany the Mohameds’ allegations.

In the early days of July, Attorney General Anil Nandlall revealed that required communications with the US Justice Department had not yet happened but would follow by the end of that same first week.

This is perplexing; given the nature of the allegations and the stains they have put on the PPPC Government. For its part, the government was quick to make pious declarations about respect for law and order and working with the Americans. Meanwhile reality is pointing in the other direction. The Mohameds’ matter has not been moving along from Guyana’s side with persuasive swiftness and energy if only to restore confidence in local institutions and systems. We at this paper are of the view that the entire issue is stuck in a kind of political and bureaucratic holding pattern. Why this is so is baffling, and we sound a warning note. Unless there is vigor and the highest principles at the local level permeating the Mohameds developments, it is taking undue risks, which could lead to severe burning.

A former Guyana auditor general, Anand Goolsarran, said that the actions taken here in response to the US allegations look ‘cosmetic.’ Whether that is a representation of the back story remains to be seen. But Guyanese can be sure of one thing. The US Government and its officials in Guyana are carefully and closely monitoring every action taken by the PPPC Government. To this date, they do not instill much confidence for the simple reason that doubts multiply, with more questions arising about the governments inexplicable stonewalling and slowing down when it should be speeding up. One of the alarming points raised by the US Government was its repeated use of ‘corruption by government officials’ and a network spanning numerous instances of local law-breaking. This should be concerning for any government, for it could ensnare both political presences as well as public servants. The ball is in the Guyana Government’s side of the field: it runs with it, cannot afford to stumble over it.