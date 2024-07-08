Cricket West Indies honours two Board Directors for Exemplary Service

Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) proudly recognized two of its longstanding board directors for their exemplary service at a prestigious reception held in Barbados on Friday, June 28, 2024, the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The ceremony celebrated the remarkable contributions of CWI Directors, Mr. Enoch Lewis, President of Leeward Island Cricket Board, and Mr. Conde Riley, President of Barbados Cricket Association.
Mr. Enoch Lewis has dedicated over 18 years to CWI, while Mr. Conde Riley has committed more than 15 years to the organization. Both men have played pivotal roles in the development and success of West Indies cricket. The awards were presented by Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, and Mr. Azim Bassarath, Vice President of Cricket West Indies.
Dr. Shallow praised the awardees, stating, “Mr. Lewis and Mr. Riley have shown unwavering dedication and leadership within Cricket West Indies. Their contributions have been instrumental across regional cricket from junior to senior levels, and we are honoured to recognize their service. The task of service in public life is not an easy one; it requires immense commitment, sacrifices, integrity, and a passion for making a difference. Directors Lewis and Riley have embodied these qualities throughout their tenure.”
The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Chairman of the International Cricket Council, Mr. Greg Barclay. (CWI)
