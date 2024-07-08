Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Beware of dem sweet-talking politician

Jul 08, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, congratulations to de new hinterland beauty queen! De whole country proud of she. She got de looks, de brains, an’ de charm. But dem boys got a lil’ advice for she.

Girl, watch out for dem predators in suits. Some of dem politicians ain’t got no shame. Dem like vultures, circling an’ waiting to swoop down on de innocent, especially you-know-who. Dem boys seh, stay sharp, girl!

Dem politicans, dem smooth talkers. Dem come wid big promises and even bigger smiles. But behind dem fancy words, is bare deceit. Some of dem gat pockets deeper than de Kaieteur Falls. Money ain’t a problem for dem. But honesty? Dat a different story.

Some a dem politicans, dem predators, especially you-know-who. Dem know how to prey on de vulnerable. Dem boys seh, be careful who yuh trust. Some a dem got a way with words, mekking yuh feel special. But is all a trap. Dem boys done see dis happen too many times.

Remember, girl, power attract all kinda people. Good an’ bad. Some a dem just want to be close to yuh to shine. Dem boys seh, keep dem at arm’s length. Don’t let dem get too close. Yuh reign as queen should be about uplifting others, not getting caught up in dem dirty politics.

Watch out for dem who come with gifts and promises. Dem want something in return. Dem boys know how dis story go. A lil favor here, a lil compromise there. Before yuh know it, yuh caught in a web yuh can’t escape. Dem boys seh, keep yuh eyes open and yuh heart guarded.

De vultures circling, waiting for yuh to slip, especially you-know-who. Dem ready to take advantage. But yuh smarter than dem, girl.  Use yuh dat strength to stay above dem tricks.

Dem boys wish yuh all de best. Shine bright, but be wise. Remember, not all dat glitters is gold. Some a dem politicans just want to dull yuh shine. But dem boys believe in yuh. Yuh got dis. Stay true to yuhself and keep dem rascals at bay.

Talk half. Leff half

