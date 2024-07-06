Vet, Security Guard and Chef nabbed with cocaine

Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM
Jul 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three men were arrested by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday after being found with several parcels containing 5.672 kilograms of cocaine.
The officers intercepted a motor vehicle travelling along Vlissengen Road in Georgetown, in which there were three adult males. The men were identified as 44-year-old Joel Hodge, a security guard of Urquhart Street, North Cummingsburg; 52-year-old Rawle Hoyte, a Chef of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty and 40-year-old Quacy Joseph, a Veterinarian of 5th Field, Cummings Lodge.
CANU said that upon conducting a search of the vehicle the trio was traveling in, ranks found the five brick-like parcels, and observed that they contained a whitish, powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine.
The trio was subsequently arrested and taken to CANU’s headquarters with the parcels, which were weighed, tested and confirmed to be cocaine.
An investigation is ongoing.
