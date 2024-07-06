Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Su-Nak get nak

Jul 06, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – De Prime Minister of England lose he wuk. De people vote he out. Su-nak get nak.

De man accept he defeat graciously. He come out of de Prime Minister Residence, announce how he lose, accept responsibility fuh he loss, explain dat he concede already to de winner and wish de man de best. He then walk away, and did not go back into de House. He bags did done pack.

Dis is how a change of government is supposed to tek place. Peaceful and seamless, Yuh nah hear de man claim how jumbie vote. Yuh nah hear about no court case. Yuh nah hear about a call fuh a recount. You nah hear about how de winner get installed. Yuh nah hear about rigging.

De man stand up and tek he licks – and was plenty licks – like a man. Yuh nah hear about no half man and half vote. Dis is how democracy is supposed to work. If yuh enter de game and yuh lose, yuh gat to accept yuh defeat.

But in Guyana some of we still nah understand what is democracy. We lived so long – 24 years to be exact – under a dictatorship dat we don’t understand the concept of democracy when it comes to elections. For many in de land of many waters, democracy means de party dat you support must win, whether by hook or by crook.

We are no longer a colony but we still gat a lot to learn about democracy. Yuh can’t want call for elections but then turn it into a selection.

Sun-nak get defeated and he accepted responsibility and resign as party leader also. He nah try fuh hold on to de leadership because democracy also involved tekkin political responsibility fuh when yuh lose.

 Talk half. Leff half.

